Scripps spent $398 million on community programs during fiscal year 17

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Scripps Health invested $398 million into community benefit programs in San Diego County during fiscal year 2017, the nonprofit health care company announced.

The figure accounted for 14 percent of the company's total operating expenses, according to Scripps.

The vast majority of the money, $361.1 million, went to uncompensated care, which includes services that were under-reimbursed by Medicare and other government programs, as well as services for uninsured patients who didn't qualify for government assistance.

Scripps invested $29.4 million into health research, graduate medical education and professional education. Another $7.5 million went to community health services, including prevention and wellness programs.

"Giving back to the San Diego community is deeply rooted at Scripps Health, going all the way back to our founders Ellen Browning Scripps and Mother Mary Michael Cummings," said Chris Van Gorder, president and CEO of Scripps Health. "I think both of them would be proud to see that their commitment to improving the health of San Diegans is being carried forth stronger than ever today."