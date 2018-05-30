Brigitte Nielsen Is Pregnant With Fifth Child -- See Her Baby Bump

The Japan Society of San Diego and Tijuana's annual Beer and Sake Festival returns this Friday and will be hosted at Harrah's Resort Southern California in Funner, CA.
Police Wednesday morning surrounded a residence in Hillcrest and were negotiating with a distraught man who claimed to be armed with a shotgun.
One of San Diego’s busiest thoroughfares that provides access to and from the Pacific Beach and Mission Beach neighborhoods is receiving a makeover.
A sheriff's deputy was back in court Wednesday, accused of groping and assaulting women while on duty. Richard Fischer surrendered to authorities in February and now a judge will decide if there's enough evidence for a trial.
A possible threat posted on social media against a school in Santee was determined Wednesday to not be valid.
Scripps Health invested $398 million into community benefit programs in San Diego County during fiscal year 2017, the nonprofit health care company announced.
This year's San Diego County Fair will feature 150 free, hands-on projects inspired by Pinterest and Instagram!
We have all been to the typical street fair where the city shuts down streets and puts tents in the middle of the road.
San Diego police say a man driving a van unsuccessfully tried to abduct a 13-year-old girl near Montgomery Middle School in Otay Mesa.