Judge to decide if San Diego sheriff accused of assault will stand trial

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A sheriff's deputy was back in court Wednesday, accused of groping and assaulting women while on duty. Richard Fischer surrendered to authorities in February and now a judge will decide if there's enough evidence for a trial.

Veteran San Diego County sheriff's deputy Fisher is accused of groping a dozen women while on duty over the past several years. He was arraigned on 14 charges, including assault and battery by an officer, sexual battery and false imprisonment. He faces 14 years in prison if convicted.

Fischer was placed on paid administrative leave when the first allegations against him came to light last October. The six-year veteran was removed from paid-leave status in January.

In a period from 2015 to 2017, the defendant is accused of fondling women during pat-downs or rubbing their hands against his genitals.

All of the alleged victims are expected to testify during the preliminary hearing, which is expected to last a week. When it's over, a judge will determine whether enough evidence was presented to order Fischer to stand trial.

