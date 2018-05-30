Authorities say social media threat against school in Santee not valid

SANTEE (CNS) - A possible threat posted on social media against a school in Santee was determined Wednesday to not be valid.



Deputies at the sheriff's Santee Station were made aware of the threat Tuesday night, said Sgt. James Golembiewski of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



The post was not specific to any school, but was spread online by students from Santana and West Hills high schools, Golembiewski said.



Deputies investigated the threat and concluded it was not valid, Golembiewski said.