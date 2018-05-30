Mary Kay Letourneau Defends Relationship With Vili Fualaau in New Documentary

President Trump has weighed in on ABC's cancellation of “Roseanne” in the wake of a racist tweet posted by Roseanne Barr.
Mary Kay Letourneau has returned to the public eye via a documentary in which she defends her infamous relationship with a student.
A Pennsylvania groom donned a Philadelphia Eagles Jersey at his wedding after winning a bet with his fiancée.
Living an active lifestyle with an amputated leg may seem impossible for some, but it was never a question for this Indiana firefighter.
David Copperfield has been found negligent but not liable in a civil suit filed by a fan who said he was injured while participating in the magician's Las Vegas act.
A Florida motorist was saved from a potentially grim fate, seconds before her SUV burst into flames over Memorial Day weekend.
Love was in the air for an Oregon couple as a woman's pilot boyfriend surprised her with a proposal in the middle of a flight.