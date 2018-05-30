Roseanne Barr Says She's 'Not a Racist' Amid Fallout

Arie Luyendyk Jr. has said the Bachelor franchise "betrayed" him, but it looks like he gave The Bachelorette another shot.
Bachelor Nation was just as smitten with Garrett Yrigoyen as Becca Kufrin was when he hopped out of that minivan on Monday's season premiere of The Bachelorette, but recent reports now have fans conflicted.
The estate of Michael Jackson filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against The Walt Disney Company and ABC over the prime time special The Last Days of Michael Jackson, which aired last Thursday.
The highly rated Roseanne reboot was canceled on Tuesday by ABC after Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist comment, and now executive producer Dave Caplan is opening up about how the show's staff was informed of the stunning decision.