Earthquake rattles Palm Springs; felt in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck outside Palm Springs around 12:45 Wednesday afternoon.

The shaking could be felt as far south as Valley Center and Escondido. 

The USGS reported the quake as weak to light shaking.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

