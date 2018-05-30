Beer & Sake Festival this Friday at Harrah's So Cal

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Japan Society of San Diego and Tijuana's annual Beer and Sake Festival returns this Friday and will be hosted at Harrah's Resort Southern California in Funner, CA.

The festival starts at 7 p.m. in the resort's event center and will raise money for education and community outreach programs by the Japan Society.

Along with over 100 beer and sake samples, local restaurants will be serving appetizers, art booths will be available to peruse and there will also be an auction, raffle and live entertainment.

See highlights of last year's festival in the video below:

To view on YouTube, click here.