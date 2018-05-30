Jessica Alba Admits She Makes Parenting Mistakes 'All the Time'

George Clooney will have his dear friend, Julia Roberts, by his side when he's presented with the AFI Life Achievement Award.
On Tuesday, Roseanne was promptly canceled by ABC after its star, Roseanne Barr, posted a racist tweet. The news came following the show's successful first season of its revival. Production on the next season -- which had already been picked up for 13 episodes -- was scheduled to begin filming ...
Arie Luyendyk Jr. has said the Bachelor franchise "betrayed" him, but it looks like he gave The Bachelorette another shot.