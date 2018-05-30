9-Year-Old's Lemonade Stand Raises $6,000 for Sick Baby Brother in Just 2 Hours

Disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein was indicted Wednesday by a New York grand jury on charges of rape and committing a criminal sexual act.
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, who was reportedly shot to death in front of his Ukraine apartment Tuesday, walked into a press conference Wednesday very much alive.
You may have seen the over-the-top commercial for a cushion called the Egg Sitter, a product that is supposedly so comfortable that you can sit on an egg and it won't break.
After rampant speculation about Melania Trump's whereabouts following an extended absence, a reporter announced that he spotted her in the White House Wednesday.
A South Carolina boy set up a lemonade stand and helped raise $6,000 for his baby brother, who is suffering from a terminal illness.
Now that ABC has axed "Roseanne," its actors, some of whom now breakout stars, are looking for gigs.
President Trump has weighed in on ABC's cancellation of “Roseanne” in the wake of a racist tweet posted by Roseanne Barr.