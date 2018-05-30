Uh, yuck: Woman shaves leg at Florida hotel swimming pool

FLORIDA -- You're by the pool, hanging out with the kids, when you see a woman doing some personal hygiene.
Whoa, whoa, whoa. OK, everybody out!
More than 55,000 Reddit users upvoted a video, said to have been taken in Florida, of a woman perched at the side of a hotel pool and shaving her leg. At one point, she's seen dipping the razer into the water to rinse off the shavings.
There are pages upon pages of rules in regards to pool safety in Florida, but none addressing the societal crime in question.
Story courtesy of WTSP.
Homelessness is a growing problem in San Diego and one north county city is taking a unique approach to solving it. Carlsbad has created a homeless outreach team trained to connect with the homeless and find ways to get them off the streets. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look at how the team is helping those in need.
Homelessness is a growing problem in San Diego and one north county city is taking a unique approach to solving it. Carlsbad has created a homeless outreach team trained to connect with the homeless and find ways to get them off the streets. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look at how the team is helping those in need.
A 64-year-old woman testified Wednesday that a sheriff's deputy who responded to her early morning 911 call hugged her three times, grabbed her buttocks and put her hand on his crotch while he was in her San Marcos home.
The San Diego County Suicide Prevention Council today announced new efforts to prevent people from taking their lives. Following a series of community focus groups and online surveys, the council revised its Suicide Prevention Action Plan to include nine strategies on suicide mitigation.
The Japan Society of San Diego and Tijuana's annual Beer and Sake Festival returns this Friday and will be hosted at Harrah's Resort Southern California in Funner, CA.
Police Wednesday morning surrounded a residence in Hillcrest and were negotiating with a distraught man who claimed to be armed with a shotgun.
One of San Diego’s busiest thoroughfares that provides access to and from the Pacific Beach and Mission Beach neighborhoods is receiving a makeover.
A possible threat posted on social media against a school in Santee was determined Wednesday to not be valid.
Scripps Health invested $398 million into community benefit programs in San Diego County during fiscal year 2017, the nonprofit health care company announced.
This year's San Diego County Fair will feature 150 free, hands-on projects inspired by Pinterest and Instagram!