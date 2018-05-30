Don't Try to Roast a Marshmallow Over a Volcano, Experts Say

Every month, at Arizona's Casa de Ninos, teachers go through active shooter drills after the students go home.
A 7-year-old was overcome with emotion when she met the man who donated his bone marrow to save her life.
Disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein was indicted Wednesday by a New York grand jury on charges of rape and committing a criminal sexual act.
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, who was reportedly shot to death in front of his Ukraine apartment Tuesday, walked into a press conference Wednesday very much alive.
You may have seen the over-the-top commercial for a cushion called the Egg Sitter, a product that is supposedly so comfortable that you can sit on an egg and it won't break.
After rampant speculation about Melania Trump's whereabouts following an extended absence, a reporter announced that he spotted her in the White House Wednesday.
A South Carolina boy set up a lemonade stand and helped raise $6,000 for his baby brother, who is suffering from a terminal illness.
Now that ABC has axed "Roseanne," its actors, some of whom now breakout stars, are looking for gigs.