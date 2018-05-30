Why a Chick-Fil-A owner in California is going to pay his employ - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Why a Chick-Fil-A owner in California is going to pay his employees $17 an hour

By Frances Wang, USA Today

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Imagine making $17 an hour working at a fast food restaurant.

That is going to be the reality for 'hospitality professionals' at a Chick-Fil-A in Sacramento.

Starting June 4, employees hired as 'hospitality professional' or current employees who apply for the role will be paid $17 or $18 an hour at the location off of Madison Avenue. Employees are currently being paid $12.50 or $13 an hour. Minimum wage in California is $11 an hour. Leadership level employees will receive paid time off. All employees will receive paid sick leave.

Owner and operator Eric Mason said it is important to offer his employees a livable wage.

"We're looking for people trying to raise families, improve their lifestyle," said Mason.

California minimum wage is increasing by 50 cents a year and going to be $15 by 2022. Regardless of that mandate, Mason said this is something he would've done.

He admits it will be challenging, but thinks the community impact is worth it.

"The people is the real key component to successful businesses," said Mason. "We're looking for people who are looking for long-term opportunity."

