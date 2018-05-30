Ok Google: Ask Google for nursery rhymes then brace yourself - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ok Google: Ask Google for nursery rhymes then brace yourself

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Home assistant devices have recently raised security concerns about eavesdropping on conversations.

Now, the Google Home is turning some heads over its response when asked to play nursery rhymes.

News 8’s Shannon Handy’s one-year daughter, Siena, enjoys interactive toys and music.

Often, the family uses Google Home to play her favorite songs, but recently they discovered what can only be described as a glitch.

For the past few days, when Shannon says, “Ok Google, play nursery rhymes,” Google does not play songs like “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”

Instead, it plays Jay Z’s “99 Problems,” – the explicit version.

Wondering if others had the same issue, Shannon posted the video of her asking Google Home to play nursery rhymes to Reddit. In less than a day, it had been viewed more than 6,000 times.

It turns out, Shannon was not alone. One person wrote, “LOL, mine is doing the same thing. My wife is going to love this.”

Another person asked for lullabies and received death metal music.

Last week, a woman in Portland, Oregon claimed her Amazon Echo sent audio files of a private conversation between her and her husband to her husband’s employee in Seattle, Washington.

News 8’s Shannon Handy on Wednesday contacted Google. The tech giant said they are currently looking into the issue.

