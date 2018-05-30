San Vicente Reservoir is back in business - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Vicente Reservoir is back in business

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — From the freeways to the beaches to coffee shops - it seems everywhere you go these days in San Diego you find a crowd.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits San Vicente Reservoir to share what just might be San Diego's best kept secret.

For nearly eight years, the reservoir was closed to the public and now it's ready for the public to enjoy with fishing, water sports and beautiful scenery.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.  

