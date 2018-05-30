Serena Williams Gets Sweet Message from Alexis Ohanian After Winning Doubles Match With Sister Venus

Warning: Spoiler alert! Contains spoilers from the series finale of The Americans, which aired Wednesday night. Don’t keep reading if you don’t want to know more about how the show ends.
Following Harvey Weinstein's indictment by a grand jury on Wednesday, Rose McGowan took to Instagram to share her reaction to the legal development.
Bobby Brown has some strong thoughts on the controversial Whitney Houston bathroom photo that Kanye West chose for Pusha T's new album, DAYTONA.
Kendrick Lamar made history Wednesday when he accepted a Pulitzer Prize for Music for his groundbreaking album DAMN.
John Goodman is opening up about the cancellation of Roseanne, but the celebrated actor is being cautious about his comments regarding the controversy.