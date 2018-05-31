Nike's fanny pack sliders are taking shoes to the next level

Author: Nia Wesley

Published: 5:43 PM CDT May 30, 2018

Updated: 7:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018

Have you ever needed extra pockets?

How about on your feet? Nike's latest Benassi Slides have got you covered!

The fanny pack flops are expected to be released this summer. Perfect for chapstick, keys, or headphones, the sliders have got everyone talking on Twitter.

Two questions:

1) Why did Nike put fanny packs on slides?

2) Do I need them? pic.twitter.com/2PePYVotMY — Norm Kelly (@norm) May 30, 2018

Time to grow up and start saving some money

*Nike creates fanny pack slides*

Me: pic.twitter.com/SLw0fT1sV5 — Spilly (@bigmike_1845) May 31, 2018

They will also be available in pink and black.