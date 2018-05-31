Nike's fanny pack sliders are taking shoes to the next level - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Nike's fanny pack sliders are taking shoes to the next level

Posted: Updated:

Author: Nia Wesley

Published: 5:43 PM CDT May 30, 2018

Updated: 7:00 PM CDT May 30, 2018

Have you ever needed extra pockets?

How about on your feet? Nike's latest Benassi Slides have got you covered!

The fanny pack flops are expected to be released this summer. Perfect for chapstick, keys, or headphones, the sliders have got everyone talking on Twitter.

 

 

 

They will also be available in pink and black.

