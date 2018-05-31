Nike's fanny pack sliders are taking shoes to the next level

Author: Nia Wesley
Have you ever needed extra pockets?
How about on your feet? Nike's latest Benassi Slides have got you covered!
The fanny pack flops are expected to be released this summer. Perfect for chapstick, keys, or headphones, the sliders have got everyone talking on Twitter.
Two questions:— Norm Kelly (@norm) May 30, 2018
1) Why did Nike put fanny packs on slides?
2) Do I need them? pic.twitter.com/2PePYVotMY
Time to grow up and start saving some money— Spilly (@bigmike_1845) May 31, 2018
*Nike creates fanny pack slides*
Me: pic.twitter.com/SLw0fT1sV5
@Nike has made #fannypack #sandles ??? Why? pic.twitter.com/tT4TWj5nzM— JUSTIN ANDERSON (@AndersonMIX97) May 31, 2018
I hate myself for it, but I desperately want some now.... In multiple colors... #FannyPack @Nike #Slides https://t.co/ujNw2e8O0y— Dr. Maurice Sholas (@docmosho) May 31, 2018
They will also be available in pink and black.
