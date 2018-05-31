Traffic troubles continue at Westview High School - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Traffic troubles continue at Westview High School

By Chris Gros, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A long traffic nightmare continues outside of Westview High School as a construction project that was supposed to be wrapped up nearly two years ago is still giving drivers headaches.

The project to widen Camino Del Sur was initially supposed to be finished in 2016. One year and nine months later, the road widening project in Torrey Highlands remains ongoing with West View High School stuck in the middle.

For some residents, students and parents, it feels like their daily commute is being held back.

In August of 2016, Westview High School parent Jamie Shetzer captured cellphone video that is strikingly familiar, if not a tad tamer, to traffic captured Wednesday morning by another News 8 viewer.

Shetzer said there has been many completion date estimates given – including a sign that advertised September 31st, 2016. That date has come and gone.

Shetzer said he feels the situation is only getting more dangerous.

“I've seen people letting their kids out in mid-traffic as they jump out to get their kids to school so they don't miss the bell,” he said.

According to the City of San Diego, the project is being done by a private developer.

News 8 did reach out to the company in charge of the project about a completion date during after hours, but they have not responded.

City Councilman Mark Kersey tweeted out that San Diego City staff instructed the developer’s contractor to keep two lanes open during school drop-off and rush hour times.

