Encinitas: Lifeguard tower opens behind schedule, over budget

ENCINITAS (NEWS 8) – After months of delay and running over budget, the long-awaited new lifeguard tower on Moonlight Beach in Encinitas opened Wednesday.

The Marine Safety Center cost $3.8 million in bonds to build. While the project may have been over budget and overdue, many said it was about safety and wanting to do it right.

A new 911 system will allow the center to be connected to all emergency departments.

The new tower is tiered. The old one was set back, causing blind spots down the 3.5 miles of coastline.

“The view is set out on the coastline and we can see north of south,” said Captain Larry Giles with the Encinitas Marine Safety Division.

The opening of the tower had been delayed by a year.

“It took a few more months. We had some rain delays. We found existing seawalls underneath the building that no one knew was here,” said Captain Giles.

The city went over budget by several hundred thousand dollars.

“This building was built to sustain a lot of wear and tear,” said Captain Giles.

Surfers in the area said the new high-tech lifeguard tower was worth the wait and money.

The lifeguard tower won the 2018 American Public Works Association Project.

