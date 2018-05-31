Californians may have to request plastic straws at eateries

After months of delay and running over budget, the long-awaited new lifeguard tower on Moonlight Beach in Encinitas opened Wednesday.
A long traffic nightmare continues outside of Westview High School as a construction project that was supposed to be wrapped up nearly two years ago is still giving drivers headaches.
A 20-year-old Escondido man who killed a friend after challenging him to a fight in a park, then posted audio on a social media site of the victim crying during the attack, was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in state prison. Salvador Sanchez was convicted last month of first-degree murder in the April 2017 beating death of 20-year-old Maithem Alfuraiji.
San Diego County officials unveiled a new task force Wednesday aimed at fighting animal abuse. The Animal Cruelty Prosecution Unit will work closely with law enforcement officers, the Department of Animal Services and the San Diego Humane Society to investigate cases across the county.
From the freeways to the beaches to coffee shops - it seems everywhere you go these days in San Diego you find a crowd. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits San Vicente Reservoir to share what just might be San Diego's best kept secret.
A distraught man armed with a shotgun and threatening to harm himself holed up in a Hillcrest home Wednesday, leading to a four-hour police standoff that ended with his arrest.
The Rajneesh movement of the 1980s is back in the spotlight thanks to a six-part Netflix documentary called Wild Wild Country. When Lemon Grove resident Samadhi Selecki met Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh in 1974, he changed her life forever.
Homelessness is a growing problem in San Diego and one north county city is taking a unique approach to solving it. Carlsbad has created a homeless outreach team trained to connect with the homeless and find ways to get them off the streets. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look at how the team is helping those in need.
