Californians may have to request plastic straws at eateries - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Californians may have to request plastic straws at eateries

Posted: Updated:
Plastic straws from a McDonald's restaurant are shown, Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Doral, Fla. McDonald's isn't ready to stop offering plastic straws, despite environmental concerns. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Plastic straws from a McDonald's restaurant are shown, Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Doral, Fla. McDonald's isn't ready to stop offering plastic straws, despite environmental concerns. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sit-down restaurants in California may soon stop automatically providing disposable plastic straws with drinks unless customers request them.

The state Assembly advanced a bill Wednesday that would require dine-in restaurants provide single-use plastic straws only upon request.

Plastic straws contribute to the buildup of trash in the oceans, a major environmental and public health problem, Assemblyman Ian Calderon said. Fish and whales ingest plastic particulate, which can kill them or cause plastic to enter the human food supply when marine animals that have eaten plastic are consumed by people, he said. The Whittier Democrat described his bill as a "small step, but in the right direction."

Assemblyman Matthew Harper opposed the bill, saying it will make it harder for restaurants to do business in California. The Huntington Beach Republican said instead of passing a law regulating restaurants, the Legislature should impose harsher punishments for people who litter.

Restaurants would be warned for first and second violations and fined $25 per day for subsequent violations, with an annual fine limit of $300.

The bill, AB1884, passed 45-17. It still requires approval from the state Senate and governor before it can become law.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Padres edge Marlins 3-2 on late error by Rojas

    Padres edge Marlins 3-2 on late error by Rojas

    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:53 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:53:59 GMT
    San Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes watches his home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)San Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes watches his home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

    San Diego manager Andy Green didn't expect to win quite like this.

     

    San Diego manager Andy Green didn't expect to win quite like this.

     

  • Encinitas: Lifeguard tower opens behind schedule, over budget

    Encinitas: Lifeguard tower opens behind schedule, over budget

    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:42 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:42:51 GMT

    After months of delay and running over budget, the long-awaited new lifeguard tower on Moonlight Beach in Encinitas opened Wednesday.

     

    After months of delay and running over budget, the long-awaited new lifeguard tower on Moonlight Beach in Encinitas opened Wednesday.

     

  • Traffic troubles continue at Westview High School

    Traffic troubles continue at Westview High School

    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:39 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:39:52 GMT

    A long traffic nightmare continues outside of Westview High School as a construction project that was supposed to be wrapped up nearly two years ago is still giving drivers headaches.

     

    A long traffic nightmare continues outside of Westview High School as a construction project that was supposed to be wrapped up nearly two years ago is still giving drivers headaches.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.