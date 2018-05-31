Several people injured in El Cajon crash

EL CAJON (CNS) - Several people were reportedly injured overnight in a three-vehicle crash at an El Cajon intersection just off Interstate 8.



The crash happened a little before 11 p.m. at East Main Street and Greenfield Drive, according to an El Cajon Police Department statement.



Police said at the scene that a pickup truck rear-ended a Volvo sedan stopped at a red light. The initial crash pushed the sedan across the intersection, where it struck a small SUV, while the pickup truck came to a rest on its roof.



There are reports of at least five people who were injured. Reports from the scene indicated the pickup truck's driver was thrown from the vehicle and suffered major injuries, while at least one person from the SUV and three people from the sedan were also injured. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The intersection of E Main St. and Greenfield Dr. is now open. pic.twitter.com/AG0inrHaBC — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) May 31, 2018