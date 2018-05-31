Several people injured in El Cajon crash

Classes and all school-related activities at Torrey Pines High School were canceled Thursday due to a threat that "included weapons and came from a former student," school Principal Rob Coppo said.
After months of delay and running over budget, the long-awaited new lifeguard tower on Moonlight Beach in Encinitas opened Wednesday.
A long traffic nightmare continues outside of Westview High School as a construction project that was supposed to be wrapped up nearly two years ago is still giving drivers headaches.
Several people were reportedly injured overnight in a three-vehicle crash at an El Cajon intersection just off Interstate 8.
Cool temperatures Thursday as a weak low approaches. Drizzle possible throughout the county as the marine layer deepens.
A 20-year-old Escondido man who killed a friend after challenging him to a fight in a park, then posted audio on a social media site of the victim crying during the attack, was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in state prison. Salvador Sanchez was convicted last month of first-degree murder in the April 2017 beating death of 20-year-old Maithem Alfuraiji.
A 20-year-old Escondido man who killed a friend after challenging him to a fight in a park, then posted audio on a social media site of the victim crying during the attack, was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in state prison. Salvador Sanchez was convicted last month of first-degree murder in the April 2017 beating death of 20-year-old Maithem Alfuraiji.
San Diego County officials unveiled a new task force Wednesday aimed at fighting animal abuse. The Animal Cruelty Prosecution Unit will work closely with law enforcement officers, the Department of Animal Services and the San Diego Humane Society to investigate cases across the county.
From the freeways to the beaches to coffee shops - it seems everywhere you go these days in San Diego you find a crowd. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits San Vicente Reservoir to share what just might be San Diego's best kept secret.