Torrey Pines High parents told to keep kids home after "credible threat"

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Classes and all school-related activities at Torrey Pines High School were canceled Thursday due to a threat that "included weapons and came from a former student," school Principal Rob Coppo said.

The principal said the San Diego Police Department is investigating the threat, and officials decided to close the school and cancel classes "in an abundance of caution."

The school posted the following statement on their website:

Dear Falcon Families,



All classes and school related activities are canceled today. Early this morning we received information from SDPD regarding a threat to Torrey Pines High School. The threat included weapons and came from a former student. SDPD is investigating and is working closely with our administration team and district representatives. While we do not have any other details regarding the threat, in an abundance of caution, we have decided to close the school. Please keep you students home today 5/31/18. We will continue to update you when we have additional information.



Rob Coppo Principal Torrey Pines High School



