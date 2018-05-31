Trump imposes steel, aluminum tariffs on U.S. allies and Europe plans to retaliate

President Trump followed through on a threat to impose steep metal tariffs on U.S. allies Thursday, a long-promised decision that could spark retaliatory trade barriers on a host of U.S. products.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that Canada, Mexico and the European Union would be subject to a 25% tariff on steel and a 10% tariff on aluminum beginning at midnight. Other countries, including Argentina and Brasil, agreed to limit metal exports.
"The president’s overwhelming objective is to reduce our trade deficit," Ross said. "We believe that this combined package achieves the original objectives that we had set out, which was mainly to constrict the import of steel and aluminum."
European trade officials have previously threatened to respond to Trump's move with duties on U.S.-made motorcycles, orange juice and bourbon, among other things. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday that the European response to increased tariffs would be “united and firm.”
Funny to watch the Democrats criticize Trade Deals being negotiated by me when they don’t even know what the deals are and when for 8 years the Obama Administration did NOTHING on trade except let other countries rip off the United States. Lost almost $800 Billion/year under “O”— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018
Trump announced the tariff and aluminum tariffs in early March, but offered temporary exemptions to the Europe Union, Canada, Mexico and a number of other allies. He extended those exemptions in late April, noting at the time it would be the "final" delay unless the countries agreed to other concessions.
"We are awaiting their reaction," Ross said of the other countries. "We continue to remain quite willing, indeed eager, to continue discussions."
The decision comes days after the Trump administration announced $50 billion of new tariffs on Chinese imports, after officials had earlier said it was "putting the trade war on hold" with Beijing. Ross told reporters Thursday that he still expects to travel to China to continue trade talks this weekend.
The Trump administration has relied on a 1962 law that allows countries to impose trade restrictions for national security purposes. The president has also justified the tariffs by pointing out “shuttered plants and mills,” and the decades-long slide of manufacturing.
Trump last week ordered officials to investigate whether auto tariffs are also required to maintain national security, a move largely seen as a negotiating tactic amid U.S. talks with Canada and Mexico over the drafting of a new North American Free Trade Agreement.
The U.S. imported 34.6 million metric tons of steel last year, a 15 percent increase from 2016, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. Canada is the largest exporter of steel to the U.S., followed by Brazil, South Korea and Mexico.
A threat of violence prompted school officials Thursday to close Torrey Pines High School for the day and led to the arrest of a former student suspected of committing the crime.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilman Scott Sherman and housing officials Thursday celebrated the grand opening of Mesa Verde Apartments, which provides 89 affordable units to low-income families in the city's Navajo neighborhood.
A psychiatrist accused of groping female patients during office visits pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony charge of sexual exploitation by a psychotherapist and eight misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.
City Councilman Chris Ward on Thursday introduced a proposal to ban products made with Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene, in San Diego, citing adverse effects on local waterways and the coastline. The proposal would restrict the sale and distribution of food service wares, fish and meat trays, egg cartons, coolers and beach toys made with expanded polystyrene, also called EPS.
Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado confirmed that "Top Gun: Maverick" filming will take place on base Thursday.
Think you've got two left feet? Think again! The Cuban Dance Congress will be teaching Salsa lessons this weekend, complete with a dance party bus and flash mobs!
Jai Rodriguez, most recognizable from Bravo's hit show, the original "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," is a triple threat as an actor, singer and dancer. Jai is bringing his new cabaret show, "Loose Lips and Hollywood Secrets" to Martinis Above Fourth in Hillcrest Thursday night and stopped by Morning Extra with details.
There have been countless lists published that chronicle the fittest cities in America, and San Diego is always at or near the top.
As home prices continue to rise and mortgage rates creep ever higher, it can feel as if homeownership is increasingly out of reach for many Americans.
Over 350 students were on board the USS Midway Thursday to attend a robotic exhibition. San Diego Unified high school students heard from high-tech experts while learning about career opportunities in the S.T.E.A.M. fields during "Ocean Prosperity: Water & Jobs Everywhere."