Brigitte Nielsen expecting 5th child at 54 years old - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brigitte Nielsen expecting 5th child at 54 years old

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

Fifty-four-year-old model, actress and reality star Brigitte Nielsen is pregnant with her fifth child.

The expectant Nielsen posted photos of herself lounging on Instagram and Twitter. She wrote the family is getting larger.

Nielsen is the mother of four sons, ranging in age from 34 to 23.

She married her fifth husband, Mattia Dessi, in 2006.

Nielsen didn't reveal a due date.

