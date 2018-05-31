A well-done Father's Day gift: The meat-scented candle

You can skip the socks and ties for Father's Day this year and give dad the gift he really wants but doesn't know he needs...the smell of meat filling a living room.

Say hello to the meat-scented candle.

A.1., a company famous for its grilling sauce, has rolled out three distinct candle "flavors" for Father's Day 2018 that include Original Meat, Backyard BBQ, and Burger.

According to the company each one smells like "coming to a nice, juicy, hearty dinner with the sweet and tangy taste of A.1. sauce."

The candles cost $14.99 and will burn for 40-60 hours but may cause an intense desire to fire up the backyard grill. You can buy them at a1meatscents.com.