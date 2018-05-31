Meghan Markle's Father Insists He Never Asked His Daughter for Money Ahead of Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, is speaking out about rumors that he asked his daughter to help him financially weeks before her wedding to Prince Harry, but she refused to help him out.

TMZ reports that Thomas called the rumor "just plan bullsh**," and said that he actually never speaks about money to Meghan. According to the outlet, the former lighting director noted that he has an adequate retirement fund and doesn't need his daughter's help financially, but added that he believes she would absolutely help him out if he asked.

Thomas, who lives in Mexico, also told TMZ that he lives a frugal life by choice and doesn't need more money.

Meghan's father did not attend the royal wedding earlier this month after reportedly having stents implanted in his blood vessels following a heart attack a week prior. As for what he's been up to these days, Thomas tells TMZ he's been getting plenty of rest since his heart surgery.

ET spoke to royal expert Katie Nicholl last week, who said Meghan and Harry are planning to travel to Mexico to pay a visit to see Thomas before they go on their ultra-private honeymoon. If the trip does take place, it will be the first time Harry meets his new father-in-law in person.

"He feels it's very important that he gets to meet Thomas," Nicholl said of Harry. "Of course, Meghan -- who's been really concerned about her father's health -- is keen to go see him as soon as possible."

Thomas previously spoke out about the royal wedding, which he watched on TV.

"I will always regret not being able to be there and not being able to hold my daughter's hand," he told TMZ. "My baby girl is a duchess and I love her so much. When you watch your child get married, every thought goes through your mind, every memory from the first day she was born, the first time I held her."

"Now I pray that Harry and Meghan can go on a nice honeymoon and rest and relax, and all of my relatives will just shut up about everything," he added.

