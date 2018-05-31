Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Says the Duchess 'Draws a Lot of Strength' From Her Mother

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, is a huge inspiration for the Duchess of Sussex, which was evident at the royal wedding.

Following the nuptials seen round the world, Meghan’s friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, opens up about the influence Doria has on her only child.

"Meghan draws a lot of strength from her mother," he tells People. "Doria is classy, chic and confident, but not unapproachable."

Martin adds, "I definitely feel Meghan gets a lot of that from her mother."

Another royal family friend also lists the attributes Doria has passed on to Prince Harry's wife. "She has a softness, but I detected a steely core to her. She has come through a hell of a lot," the source shares with People. "[Doria] was lovely to talk to and bursting with pride."

According to ET's royal expert, Kate Nicholl, Doria, 61, was honored during the toasts at Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding receptions.

"I do know that she thanked her mother, not just for being there today, but for being there for her entire life," Nicholl exclusively told ET's Kevin Frazier of Meghan's speech. "[Prince Harry] also thanked Meghan’s mother for giving him permission to marry Meghan. He talked about how they made a great team."

Doria is said to have given her daughter the nickname "Flower" when she was a little girl and has long been the primary inspiration behind Meghan’s charitable work. Meghan also revealed in an earlier interview that she leans heavily on her mother, who is also her best friend.

"We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support," the 36-year-old former Suits star said in an interview with Glamour. "That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend."

