Tarek and Christina El Moussa Awkwardly Discuss Dating in Flip or Flop' Season 7 Clip -- Watch (Exclusive)

Flip or Flop is back!

Tarek and Christina El Moussa may be divorced, but the two continue to work together on renovating homes on their HGTV show. The new season will not only showcase their teamwork amid their previous drama, but also touch on their newly single lives.

ET has an exclusive clip from Thursday's all new episode, where Tarek tells Christina that he's going on a date. The video starts with the two driving in separate cars and talking about meeting at a potential new house project when Christina asks if he has time now to go check it out and Tarek replies that he's busy.

"Right now, I'm actually not free," Tarek says. "I'm heading out right now to meet somebody."

"Yeah," Christina replies. "Somebody?...What does she looks like?"

"Yeah, I got a date," he says before explaining that his date is "5'5 and a half, blonde."

Christina interrupts him and jokes, "I thought you didn't like blondes anymore." Watch the clip above to watch the friendly exchange.

Christina and Tarek separated in 2016 and finalized their divorce in January of 2018. ET caught up with Tarek at the end of last year, where he opened up about working with his ex-wife.

"Work’s fine, we’ve been working together for years and years and years," Tarek said. "It’s a job. We go to work, we film our show, we get along fine. We work, we’re friends with all the crew. Everything’s good."

He also revealed that he's "out there in the dating world."

"But one thing I haven't done in the last year and a half [since my separation] is bring anyone around my children," he explained. "So I'm just keeping that life separate. It’s pretty much just me and my babies."

Flip or Flop returns with new episodes on Thursday, May 31st at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

