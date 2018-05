Roseanne Barr Says She 'Forgives' Co-Stars Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman Following 'Roseanne' Fallout

Roseanne Barr Says She 'Forgives' Co-Stars Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman Following 'Roseanne' Fallout

Roseanne Barr took to Twitter again on Thursday, to offer another apology and "forgiveness" for former Roseanne co-stars Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman.

Roseanne Barr took to Twitter again on Thursday, to offer another apology and "forgiveness" for former Roseanne co-stars Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman.