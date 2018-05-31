Best and worst cities for underwater mortgages a decade after the housing crisis

In a milestone for the housing recovery, the share of U.S. homeowners who are underwater on their mortgages dipped below 10% late last year for the first time since the housing crash, according to Zillow.

But don't pop that champagne just yet.

The 4.5 million homeowners, or 9.1% of the total, who owed more on their mortgages than their houses were worth was down from 15.7 million, or 31.4%, in early 2012. But that's still well above the 5% historical average, Zillow, a real estate research firm, said.

"This tells us how far we've come back, but it's also a reminder that the legacy of the housing bubble (and crash) is still very much with us,' Zillow senior economist Aaron Terrazas says.

He largely attributed the falling share of Americans who have so-called negative equity in their houses to a 44.6% rise in home prices nationally since the 2012 bottom. Yet some metro areas, particularly industrial northern cities, have struggled with declining populations and haven't experienced a strong rebound in home sales or prices.

"They're not going to be coming out of negative equity anytime soon,' Terrazas says.

Still, the overall gains are a positive development for the economy. One reason for the nationwide housing shortage is that underwater homeowners are reluctant to put their units on the market until they can earn enough on the sale to pay off their mortgages. Homeowners with negative equity also aren't building housing wealth, the chief pathway to prosperity for most Americans.

Here are the five largest cities with the lowest portion of underwater homeowners:

San Jose, Calif.

The city is 1.9% underwater, down from a peak of 22.7%. It's no surprise this Silicon Valley hotbed has relatively few homeowners with negative equity. Prices are up 26% the past year, Zillow says, with limited housing supplies unable to meet the demands of a deluge of technology workers.

San Francisco

Underwater portion is 3.1%, down from 30.7%. Like San Jose, San Francisco is a technology hub that has struggled to provide enough housing for incoming workers. Home prices are up 11% the past year.

Portland, Ore.

Underwater portion is 4%, down from 34.3%. The environmentally friendly city has become a technology center as well, drawing from the overflow of Silicon Valley firms and workers seeking lower costs and more affordable housing. Home prices have risen 6.2% the past year.

Boston

Percentage of underwater homeowners is 4.4%, down from 22%. Some have called the metro area Silicon Valley East for its cluster of digital companies. Home prices have risen 6.5% the past year.

Los Angeles

4.7%, down from 30%. Like its Northern California counterparts, the metro area boasts a technology cluster, but many of the firms, such as Hulu, are entertainment-related, Zillow's Terrazas says.

Here are the five cities struggling most with underwater homeowners.

Virginia Beach, Va.

16.7%, down from 34.1%. Many members of the military in this Navy town qualified for no-down payment home purchases during the housing bubble, multiplying the pain after the meltdown, Terazzas says. Home prices are up just 2.1% the past year.

Chicago

The underwater portion is 15.5%, down from 41.1%. The city was hit harder by the crisis, with four in 10 homeowners underwater. And it hasn't benefited from the influx of technology companies that has lifted other northern industrial strongholds, such as New York and Boston. Home prices have risen 5.5% from a year ago.

Baltimore

14.2%, down from 31.4%. Many low-income residents in the city were targeted for subprime mortgages they couldn't afford. Home prices are up 4.4% annually.

Cleveland

13%, down from 33.9%. The industrial city has refashioned itself as a biomedical hub, but its population has flatlined in recent years. Home prices are up 6.5%.

St. Louis

12%, down from 31.1%. Like Cleveland, St. Louis has diversified its formally industrial-based economy but its population has been declining.