At least 2 dead, 3 missing in flooding from Alberto's last gasp

Rain, floods and mudslides from the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto have claimed two lives, with three other people feared swept away to their deaths.
In North Carolina, officials blamed a landslide for a gas leak that destroyed a home, killing two people Wednesday afternoon. Boone Police Sgt. Shane Robbins said the landslide resulted in the "catastrophic destruction' of the home.
Asheville, N.C., has picked up a whopping 14.4 inches of rain in May, making it the city's wettest month since record-keeping began there in 1869, AccuWeather said.
Flooding in rural Virginia that left at least three people missing has also damaged an unknown number of homes, washed out some roads and bridges and prompted at least one school system to close. In Albemarle County, two people were missing, and in Madison County one person was missing.
Officials kept a weary watch on dams and hillsides Thursday throughout the region, with more rain forecast. "An incredibly moist pattern remains in place over the eastern U.S., mostly responsible to the presence of Alberto and its tropical moisture feed," the National Weather Service said.
Flood watches were in effect for most of Maryland and northern Virginia, including the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metro areas.
In the central U.S., the weather service warned that thunderstorms were forecast to erupt Thursday afternoon and evening, with many becoming severe anywhere from southern Missouri and Illinois eastward into the lower Ohio and upper Tennessee Valleys.
Damaging winds and large hail should be the primary threats, although a couple of tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
In total, eight people have died from Alberto, including four in Cuba, weather.com said.
Earlier this week, two television station employees of WYFF in Greenville, S.C., were killed when a tree fell on their vehicle as they covered Alberto in Polk County, N.C.
A threat of violence prompted school officials Thursday to close Torrey Pines High School for the day and led to the arrest of a former student suspected of committing the crime.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilman Scott Sherman and housing officials Thursday celebrated the grand opening of Mesa Verde Apartments, which provides 89 affordable units to low-income families in the city's Navajo neighborhood.
A psychiatrist accused of groping female patients during office visits pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony charge of sexual exploitation by a psychotherapist and eight misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.
City Councilman Chris Ward on Thursday introduced a proposal to ban products made with Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene, in San Diego, citing adverse effects on local waterways and the coastline. The proposal would restrict the sale and distribution of food service wares, fish and meat trays, egg cartons, coolers and beach toys made with expanded polystyrene, also called EPS.
Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado confirmed that "Top Gun: Maverick" filming will take place on base Thursday.
Think you've got two left feet? Think again! The Cuban Dance Congress will be teaching Salsa lessons this weekend, complete with a dance party bus and flash mobs!
Jai Rodriguez, most recognizable from Bravo's hit show, the original "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," is a triple threat as an actor, singer and dancer. Jai is bringing his new cabaret show, "Loose Lips and Hollywood Secrets" to Martinis Above Fourth in Hillcrest Thursday night and stopped by Morning Extra with details.
There have been countless lists published that chronicle the fittest cities in America, and San Diego is always at or near the top.
As home prices continue to rise and mortgage rates creep ever higher, it can feel as if homeownership is increasingly out of reach for many Americans.
Over 350 students were on board the USS Midway Thursday to attend a robotic exhibition. San Diego Unified high school students heard from high-tech experts while learning about career opportunities in the S.T.E.A.M. fields during "Ocean Prosperity: Water & Jobs Everywhere."