Workers bulldoze emergency escape route through Hawaii lava field as flows threaten roads

Contractors on Hawaii's Big Island have begun bulldozing an emergency evacuation route through an old lava flow over fears the ongoing eruption could trap thousands of people by destroying existing roads.
Highlighting the urgency, authorities on Thursday morning called for new evacuations of the Vacationland coastal area as lava approached, warning of possible inundation.
To create the new evacuation route, workers are removing cold, hardened lava from a section of Chain of Craters road, which runs from the coast up the flank of the volcano Kilauea through Volcanoes National Park. The road - initially built in 1965 - has been repeatedly covered by lava flows, including the ones that destroyed the town of Kalapana in 1990.
Re-opening the road would give residents in the town of Pahoa, the Leilani Estates and coastal areas a new escape route if the current flow continues to block and threaten roads. The primary escape routes are to the northeast. The new road would provide a southwestern evacuation route.
The Hawaii Department of Transportation and Volcanoes National Park said in a joint statement that rough grading and other reconstruction efforts to make the road passable are expected to take two weeks or less.
"The route is for evacuation purposes only, and will not be an alternate route for travel to and from the Kalapana area," the statement said.
The kind of hardened lava left by Kilauea's flows is relatively easy to remove with heavy equipment, and officials say contractors started work on Wednesday. This section of road is already mostly passable except for a short section blocked by lava flows in 2015 and 2016.
The current lava flows east of Pahoa have forced the evacuation of thousands of residents and destroyed close to 100 structures, including at least 41 homes. Residents say they expect the toll to be far higher when authorities can properly inspect the area.
Scientists said early Thursday that a new flow was about 2.7 miles away from the intersection of highways 132 and 137, known as Four Corners, which is a primary evacuation route. The flow is moving at less than 200 feet per hour, they said. Vacationland, where the new evacuations have been recommended, is near the intersection.
Kilauea has erupted since 1983 with only occasional pauses of quiet activity. The latest eruption began May 3 in a part of Leilani Estates, a subdivision near Pahoa.
A threat of violence prompted school officials Thursday to close Torrey Pines High School for the day and led to the arrest of a former student suspected of committing the crime.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilman Scott Sherman and housing officials Thursday celebrated the grand opening of Mesa Verde Apartments, which provides 89 affordable units to low-income families in the city's Navajo neighborhood.
A psychiatrist accused of groping female patients during office visits pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony charge of sexual exploitation by a psychotherapist and eight misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.
City Councilman Chris Ward on Thursday introduced a proposal to ban products made with Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene, in San Diego, citing adverse effects on local waterways and the coastline. The proposal would restrict the sale and distribution of food service wares, fish and meat trays, egg cartons, coolers and beach toys made with expanded polystyrene, also called EPS.
Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado confirmed that "Top Gun: Maverick" filming will take place on base Thursday.
Think you've got two left feet? Think again! The Cuban Dance Congress will be teaching Salsa lessons this weekend, complete with a dance party bus and flash mobs!
Jai Rodriguez, most recognizable from Bravo's hit show, the original "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," is a triple threat as an actor, singer and dancer. Jai is bringing his new cabaret show, "Loose Lips and Hollywood Secrets" to Martinis Above Fourth in Hillcrest Thursday night and stopped by Morning Extra with details.
There have been countless lists published that chronicle the fittest cities in America, and San Diego is always at or near the top.
As home prices continue to rise and mortgage rates creep ever higher, it can feel as if homeownership is increasingly out of reach for many Americans.
Over 350 students were on board the USS Midway Thursday to attend a robotic exhibition. San Diego Unified high school students heard from high-tech experts while learning about career opportunities in the S.T.E.A.M. fields during "Ocean Prosperity: Water & Jobs Everywhere."