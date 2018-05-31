Workers bulldoze emergency escape route through Hawaii lava field as flows threaten roads

Contractors on Hawaii's Big Island have begun bulldozing an emergency evacuation route through an old lava flow over fears the ongoing eruption could trap thousands of people by destroying existing roads.

Highlighting the urgency, authorities on Thursday morning called for new evacuations of the Vacationland coastal area as lava approached, warning of possible inundation.

To create the new evacuation route, workers are removing cold, hardened lava from a section of Chain of Craters road, which runs from the coast up the flank of the volcano Kilauea through Volcanoes National Park. The road - initially built in 1965 - has been repeatedly covered by lava flows, including the ones that destroyed the town of Kalapana in 1990.

Re-opening the road would give residents in the town of Pahoa, the Leilani Estates and coastal areas a new escape route if the current flow continues to block and threaten roads. The primary escape routes are to the northeast. The new road would provide a southwestern evacuation route.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation and Volcanoes National Park said in a joint statement that rough grading and other reconstruction efforts to make the road passable are expected to take two weeks or less.

"The route is for evacuation purposes only, and will not be an alternate route for travel to and from the Kalapana area," the statement said.

The kind of hardened lava left by Kilauea's flows is relatively easy to remove with heavy equipment, and officials say contractors started work on Wednesday. This section of road is already mostly passable except for a short section blocked by lava flows in 2015 and 2016.

The current lava flows east of Pahoa have forced the evacuation of thousands of residents and destroyed close to 100 structures, including at least 41 homes. Residents say they expect the toll to be far higher when authorities can properly inspect the area.

Scientists said early Thursday that a new flow was about 2.7 miles away from the intersection of highways 132 and 137, known as Four Corners, which is a primary evacuation route. The flow is moving at less than 200 feet per hour, they said. Vacationland, where the new evacuations have been recommended, is near the intersection.

Kilauea has erupted since 1983 with only occasional pauses of quiet activity. The latest eruption began May 3 in a part of Leilani Estates, a subdivision near Pahoa.