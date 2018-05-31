Are you ready to Salsa?! All aboard the Timba Mob Bus! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Are you ready to Salsa?! All aboard the Timba Mob Bus!

(SAN DIEGO) - Believe it or not, you too can learn how to dance! 

Coming up this weekend, the San Diego Cuban Dance Congress will be teaching Cuban salsa lessons and then taking the party to streets for spontaneous flash mob-style dance parties all around San Diego! 

Even if you've got two left feet, the well-seasoned instructors can get you moving and grooving sooner than you think. On Saturday, you'll learn the steps. Then on Sunday at 3:30pm, you'll have a quick refresher before boarding the open top double decker Timba MOB bus to have a great time touring San Diego dancing Rueda, Rumba, Conga! 

