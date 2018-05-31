Denmark bans full-face veils in public

A threat of violence prompted school officials Thursday to close Torrey Pines High School for the day and led to the arrest of a former student suspected of committing the crime.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilman Scott Sherman and housing officials Thursday celebrated the grand opening of Mesa Verde Apartments, which provides 89 affordable units to low-income families in the city's Navajo neighborhood.
A psychiatrist accused of groping female patients during office visits pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony charge of sexual exploitation by a psychotherapist and eight misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.
City Councilman Chris Ward on Thursday introduced a proposal to ban products made with Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene, in San Diego, citing adverse effects on local waterways and the coastline. The proposal would restrict the sale and distribution of food service wares, fish and meat trays, egg cartons, coolers and beach toys made with expanded polystyrene, also called EPS.
City Councilman Chris Ward on Thursday introduced a proposal to ban products made with Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene, in San Diego, citing adverse effects on local waterways and the coastline. The proposal would restrict the sale and distribution of food service wares, fish and meat trays, egg cartons, coolers and beach toys made with expanded polystyrene, also called EPS.
Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado confirmed that "Top Gun: Maverick" filming will take place on base Thursday.
Think you've got two left feet? Think again! The Cuban Dance Congress will be teaching Salsa lessons this weekend, complete with a dance party bus and flash mobs!
Jai Rodriguez, most recognizable from Bravo's hit show, the original "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," is a triple threat as an actor, singer and dancer. Jai is bringing his new cabaret show, "Loose Lips and Hollywood Secrets" to Martinis Above Fourth in Hillcrest Thursday night and stopped by Morning Extra with details.
Jai Rodriguez, most recognizable from Bravo's hit show, the original "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," is a triple threat as an actor, singer and dancer. Jai is bringing his new cabaret show, "Loose Lips and Hollywood Secrets" to Martinis Above Fourth in Hillcrest Thursday night and stopped by Morning Extra with details.
There have been countless lists published that chronicle the fittest cities in America, and San Diego is always at or near the top.
As home prices continue to rise and mortgage rates creep ever higher, it can feel as if homeownership is increasingly out of reach for many Americans.
Over 350 students were on board the USS Midway Thursday to attend a robotic exhibition. San Diego Unified high school students heard from high-tech experts while learning about career opportunities in the S.T.E.A.M. fields during "Ocean Prosperity: Water & Jobs Everywhere."