You need to make this salary to afford a house in San Diego and other US cities

As home prices continue to rise and mortgage rates creep ever higher, it can feel as if homeownership is increasingly out of reach for many Americans.

Salary plays an important role in determining how much house you can afford. That’s because lenders are going to calculate your debt-to-income ratio when you apply for a mortgage. This helps them determine how much of your monthly income will be going toward your monthly debt obligations, which will include your new mortgage payment.

The higher your salary, the more house you can probably afford.

Location matters, too. In cities where home prices are quite high, it likely means homebuyers will need to have a relatively high income in order to qualify for sufficient financing.

So how much do you reasonably need to be earning to afford a median-priced home in the U.S.?

LendingTree, which is the parent company of MagnifyMoney, analyzed public property data from ATTOM Data Solutions to find out what salary you’d need to afford a typical home in the top 50 biggest metro statistical areas in the U.S.

To paint the most accurate picture, they assumed that borrowers:

  • Secured a mortgage with a 4.5% interest rate
  • Had a 10% down payment
  • Paid a private mortgage insurance premium of 0.25%
  • Had a debt-to-income ratio of 28%

Here are the cities where you need to earn the most to afford a median priced home:

#1 San Jose/Sunnyvale/Santa Clara, Calif.

  • Median home price: $960,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $4,378
  • Salary required: $221,218

#2 San Francisco/Oakland/Hayward, Calif.

  • Median home price: $775,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $3,534
  • Salary required: $178,588

#3 Los Angeles/Long Beach/Anaheim, Calif.

  • Median home price: $592,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,700
  • Salary required: $136,418

#4 San Diego/Carlsbad, Calif.

  • Median home price: $525,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,394
  • Salary required: $120,979

#5 Seattle/Tacoma/Bellevue, Wash.

  • Median home price: $410,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,870
  • Salary required: $97,554

#6 New York, Newark/Jersey City, N.J., Pa.

  • Median home price: $365,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,664
  • Salary required: $94,147

#7 Washington D.C./Arlington/Alexandria, Va., Md.-W. Va

  • Median home price: $365,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,664
  • Salary required: $85,152

#8 Portland/Hillsboro, Ore., Vancouver, Wash.

  • Median home price: $348,050
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,587
  • Salary required: $83,311

#9 Sacramento/Roseville/Arden/Arcade, Calif.

  • Median home price: $355,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,619
  • Salary required: $81,805

#10 Denver/Aurora/Lakewood, Colo.

  • Median home price: $360,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,642
  • Salary required: $81,157


Here are the cities with the LOWEST required salary to afford a median priced home:

#1 Memphis, Tenn. -Miss.-Ark.

  • Median home price: $140,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $638
  • Salary required: $32,111

#2 Oklahoma City

  • Median home price: $140,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $638
  • Salary required: $32,861

#3 Rochester, N.Y.

  • Median home price: $130,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $593
  • Salary required: $32,975

#4 Cleveland/Elyria, Ohio

  • Median home price: $128,500
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $586
  • Salary required: $33,512

#5 Indianapolis/Carmel/Anderson, Ind.

  • Median home price: $143,797
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $656
  • Salary required: $33,804

#6 Birmingham/Hoover, Ala.

  • Median home price: $155,011
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $707
  • Salary required: $35,222

#7 Louisville, Ky./Jefferson County, Ind.

  • Median home price: $151,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $689
  • Salary required: $35,335

#8 Buffalo/Cheektowaga/Niagara Falls, N.Y.

  • Median home price: $140,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $638
  • Salary required: $35,511

#9 Pittsburgh, Pa.

  • Median home price: $140,000
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $638
  • Salary required: $35,911

#10 Detroit/Warren/Dearborn, Mich.

  • Median home price: $143,500
  • Monthly mortgage payment: $654
  • Salary required: $36,809


