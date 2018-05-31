You need to make this salary to afford a house in San Diego and other US cities

As home prices continue to rise and mortgage rates creep ever higher, it can feel as if homeownership is increasingly out of reach for many Americans.
Salary plays an important role in determining how much house you can afford. That’s because lenders are going to calculate your debt-to-income ratio when you apply for a mortgage. This helps them determine how much of your monthly income will be going toward your monthly debt obligations, which will include your new mortgage payment.
The higher your salary, the more house you can probably afford.
Location matters, too. In cities where home prices are quite high, it likely means homebuyers will need to have a relatively high income in order to qualify for sufficient financing.
So how much do you reasonably need to be earning to afford a median-priced home in the U.S.?
LendingTree, which is the parent company of MagnifyMoney, analyzed public property data from ATTOM Data Solutions to find out what salary you’d need to afford a typical home in the top 50 biggest metro statistical areas in the U.S.
To paint the most accurate picture, they assumed that borrowers:
Here are the cities where you need to earn the most to afford a median priced home:
#1 San Jose/Sunnyvale/Santa Clara, Calif.
#2 San Francisco/Oakland/Hayward, Calif.
#3 Los Angeles/Long Beach/Anaheim, Calif.
#4 San Diego/Carlsbad, Calif.
#5 Seattle/Tacoma/Bellevue, Wash.
#6 New York, Newark/Jersey City, N.J., Pa.
#7 Washington D.C./Arlington/Alexandria, Va., Md.-W. Va
#8 Portland/Hillsboro, Ore., Vancouver, Wash.
#9 Sacramento/Roseville/Arden/Arcade, Calif.
#10 Denver/Aurora/Lakewood, Colo.
Here are the cities with the LOWEST required salary to afford a median priced home:
#1 Memphis, Tenn. -Miss.-Ark.
#2 Oklahoma City
#3 Rochester, N.Y.
#4 Cleveland/Elyria, Ohio
#5 Indianapolis/Carmel/Anderson, Ind.
#6 Birmingham/Hoover, Ala.
#7 Louisville, Ky./Jefferson County, Ind.
#8 Buffalo/Cheektowaga/Niagara Falls, N.Y.
#9 Pittsburgh, Pa.
#10 Detroit/Warren/Dearborn, Mich.
MORE FROM MAGNIFYMONEY:
MagnifyMoney is a price comparison and financial education website, founded by former bankers who use their knowledge of how the system works to help you save money.
As home prices continue to rise and mortgage rates creep ever higher, it can feel as if homeownership is increasingly out of reach for many Americans.
Over 350 students were on board the USS Midway Thursday to attend a robotic exhibition. San Diego Unified high school students heard from high-tech experts while learning about career opportunities in the S.T.E.A.M. fields during "Ocean Prosperity: Water & Jobs Everywhere."
Former St. Louis Rams coach Mike Martz is expected to be introduced Thursday as the coach of San Diego's team in the Alliance of American Football.
A threat from a former Torrey Pines High School student that projected the use of weapons prompted school officials to cancel classes and close the Del Mar Heights-area campus Thursday, the school's principal said.
An ongoing construction project outside of Westview High School has been causing a traffic nightmare, but crews are making progress.
After months of delay and running over budget, the long-awaited new lifeguard tower on Moonlight Beach in Encinitas opened Wednesday.
Several people were reportedly injured overnight in a three-vehicle crash at an El Cajon intersection just off Interstate 8.
Cool temperatures Thursday as a weak low approaches. Drizzle possible throughout the county as the marine layer deepens.
A 20-year-old Escondido man who killed a friend after challenging him to a fight in a park, then posted audio on a social media site of the victim crying during the attack, was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in state prison. Salvador Sanchez was convicted last month of first-degree murder in the April 2017 beating death of 20-year-old Maithem Alfuraiji.
A 20-year-old Escondido man who killed a friend after challenging him to a fight in a park, then posted audio on a social media site of the victim crying during the attack, was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in state prison. Salvador Sanchez was convicted last month of first-degree murder in the April 2017 beating death of 20-year-old Maithem Alfuraiji.