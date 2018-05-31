San Diego students on board USS Midway for robotic exhibition - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego students on board USS Midway for robotic exhibition

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Over 350 students were on board the USS Midway Thursday to attend a robotic exhibition.

San Diego Unified high school students heard from high-tech experts while learning about career opportunities in the S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) fields during "Ocean Prosperity: Water & Jobs Everywhere."

The event was part of the STEAM Leadership Series, sponsored by The San Diego Foundation and other local partners.

Students were also able to explore hands-on ocean technology exhibits from startups and major companies, including a live water demonstration of "Emily," a robotic lifeguard from Hydronalix.

