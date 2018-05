Man pleads guilty in plot to attack Prince George's school

LONDON - An alleged Islamic State group supporter who encouraged attacks on 4-year-old Prince George of Cambridge admitted to a string of terror offenses Thursday, two weeks into his trial in London.

Husnain Rashid, who previously said he'd done nothing wrong, switched his plea to guilty on four counts of preparing terrorist acts and encouraging terrorism due to the "overwhelming weight of evidence," the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement.

Rashid, 32, a former teacher at a mosque in northwestern England, was accused of using the Telegram messaging site to encourage "lone wolf" attacks and to provide advice on the use of bombs, chemicals and knives.

Prosecutor Annabel Darlow told the jury that Rashid posted suggestions of a range of attacks, including injecting poison into supermarket ice cream and targeting Prince George's school, located across the River Thames from his home in Kensington Palace.

One post included a photo of little George (third in line to the British throne), the address of his school, a silhouette of a jihadi fighter and the message: "Even the royal family will not be left alone."

The trial, which had been scheduled to last six weeks, was abruptly ended because of the plea. Sentencing is set for June 28.