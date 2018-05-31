Man pleads guilty in plot to attack Prince George's school

LONDON - An alleged Islamic State group supporter who encouraged attacks on 4-year-old Prince George of Cambridge admitted to a string of terror offenses Thursday, two weeks into his trial in London.
Husnain Rashid, who previously said he'd done nothing wrong, switched his plea to guilty on four counts of preparing terrorist acts and encouraging terrorism due to the "overwhelming weight of evidence," the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement.
Rashid, 32, a former teacher at a mosque in northwestern England, was accused of using the Telegram messaging site to encourage "lone wolf" attacks and to provide advice on the use of bombs, chemicals and knives.
Prosecutor Annabel Darlow told the jury that Rashid posted suggestions of a range of attacks, including injecting poison into supermarket ice cream and targeting Prince George's school, located across the River Thames from his home in Kensington Palace.
One post included a photo of little George (third in line to the British throne), the address of his school, a silhouette of a jihadi fighter and the message: "Even the royal family will not be left alone."
The trial, which had been scheduled to last six weeks, was abruptly ended because of the plea. Sentencing is set for June 28.
A threat of violence prompted school officials Thursday to close Torrey Pines High School for the day and led to the arrest of a former student suspected of committing the crime.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilman Scott Sherman and housing officials Thursday celebrated the grand opening of Mesa Verde Apartments, which provides 89 affordable units to low-income families in the city's Navajo neighborhood.
A psychiatrist accused of groping female patients during office visits pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony charge of sexual exploitation by a psychotherapist and eight misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.
City Councilman Chris Ward on Thursday introduced a proposal to ban products made with Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene, in San Diego, citing adverse effects on local waterways and the coastline. The proposal would restrict the sale and distribution of food service wares, fish and meat trays, egg cartons, coolers and beach toys made with expanded polystyrene, also called EPS.
Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado confirmed that "Top Gun: Maverick" filming will take place on base Thursday.
Think you've got two left feet? Think again! The Cuban Dance Congress will be teaching Salsa lessons this weekend, complete with a dance party bus and flash mobs!
Jai Rodriguez, most recognizable from Bravo's hit show, the original "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," is a triple threat as an actor, singer and dancer. Jai is bringing his new cabaret show, "Loose Lips and Hollywood Secrets" to Martinis Above Fourth in Hillcrest Thursday night and stopped by Morning Extra with details.
There have been countless lists published that chronicle the fittest cities in America, and San Diego is always at or near the top.
As home prices continue to rise and mortgage rates creep ever higher, it can feel as if homeownership is increasingly out of reach for many Americans.
Over 350 students were on board the USS Midway Thursday to attend a robotic exhibition. San Diego Unified high school students heard from high-tech experts while learning about career opportunities in the S.T.E.A.M. fields during "Ocean Prosperity: Water & Jobs Everywhere."