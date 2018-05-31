Get ready to race at the San Diego Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There have been countless lists published that chronicle the fittest cities in America, and San Diego is always at or near the top.

Runners and fitness fiends alike will be out in force at the San Diego Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon and Health & Fitness Expo. The events kick off on Friday June 1st and culminate with the marathon on 6:15 am Sunday.

The event will be headlined by 2018 Boston marathon champion, Des Linden as well as 2014 Boston Marathon Champion and four-time Olympian, Meb Keflezighi.

The event will have 27,000 runners from all 50 states participating in the marathon, half-marathon and 5k.

Roads will be closed all over the city. For a detailed list of all the closures, click here.



