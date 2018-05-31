'Loose Lips': Catching up with Jai Rodriguez

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Jai Rodriguez, most recognizable from Bravo's hit show, the original "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," is a triple threat as an actor, singer and dancer.

Jai is bringing his new cabaret show, "Loose Lips and Hollywood Secrets" to Martinis Above Fourth in Hillcrest Thursday night and stopped by Morning Extra with details.

The show is filled with behind-the-scenes stories from Jai's 20 years working in entertainment.

Jai's career started on Broadway when he was cast in the role of Angel in the critically acclaimed musical, "Rent." He went on to star in the aforementioned groundbreaking series, "Queer Eye," and has also made appearances on daytime and primetime series including a stint on the CBS hit show, "How I Met Your Mother."