Low income apartment complex opens in Navajo community

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The City of San Diego is stepping up when it comes to the pledge for more affordable housing.

An old strip mall in the Navajo community has been turned into a brand new apartment complex with 90 units, all of which have been filled.

James Schmid from Chelsea Investment Corporation said the new complex received 2,500 applications for the 90 available units which shows how needed low income housing is in San Diego.

The Mesa Verde apartments will remain affordable for the next 55 years for households with annual incomes of less than $58,000.

The studios start around $800 a month while three bedroom apartments will cost around $1300 a month.

Mayor Faulconer says that building more affordable housing like the Mesa Verde apartments is one of his top priorities as mayor.