Roseanne Barr Says She &#039;Forgives&#039; Co-Stars Sara Gilber - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Roseanne Barr Says She 'Forgives' Co-Stars Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman Following 'Roseanne' Fallout

Updated: May 31, 2018 1:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.