Sarah Sanders gets choked up after child asks about 'senseless' school shootings

Benje Choucroun turned up at the White House briefing on Wednesday, catching everyone's attention when he asked Press Secretary Sarah Sanders about school shootings.
"At my school, we recently had a lockdown drill," Choucron, 13, said, reading from a piece of paper. "One thing that affects mine and others' mental health is the worry that we or our friends could get shot at school."
Choucron, a student at Marin Country Day School in California, continued: "Specifically, can you tell me what the administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?"
Sanders appeared to tear up during her response.
There’s a kid at today’s White House press briefing. He just asked Sarah Sanders about school shootings and safety https://t.co/PrmyAzaik0- Meg Wagner (@megwagner) May 30, 2018
"I think that as a kid and certainly as a parent, there is nothing more terrifying than for a kid to go to school and not feel safe, so I'm sorry that you feel that way," she said. "This administration takes it seriously and the school safety commission that the president convened is meeting this week, again, an official meeting, to discuss the best ways forward and how we can do every single thing within our power to protect kids within our schools and to make them feel safe and to make their parents feel good about dropping them off."
Choucroun is in town covering the White House Sports and Fitness Day for Time for Kids magazine.
Contributing: David Jackson
Just 10 miles away from downtown San Diego thousands of wild birds are nesting and raising their young. The migratory birds have flocked to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge and News 8 followed along with ornithologist Robert Patton and refuge manager Brian Collins for their bi-weekly egg nest count of Elegant Terns.
City Councilman Chris Ward on Thursday introduced a proposal to ban products made with Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene, in San Diego, citing adverse effects on local waterways and the coastline. The proposal would restrict the sale and distribution of food service wares, fish and meat trays, egg cartons, coolers and beach toys made with expanded polystyrene, also called EPS.
Jai Rodriguez, most recognizable from Bravo's hit show, the original "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," is a triple threat as an actor, singer and dancer. Jai is bringing his new cabaret show, "Loose Lips and Hollywood Secrets" to Martinis Above Fourth in Hillcrest Thursday night and stopped by Morning Extra with details.
