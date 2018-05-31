Sarah Sanders gets choked up after child asks about 'senseless' school shootings

Benje Choucroun turned up at the White House briefing on Wednesday, catching everyone's attention when he asked Press Secretary Sarah Sanders about school shootings.

"At my school, we recently had a lockdown drill," Choucron, 13, said, reading from a piece of paper. "One thing that affects mine and others' mental health is the worry that we or our friends could get shot at school."

Choucron, a student at Marin Country Day School in California, continued: "Specifically, can you tell me what the administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?"

Sanders appeared to tear up during her response.

There’s a kid at today’s White House press briefing. He just asked Sarah Sanders about school shootings and safety https://t.co/PrmyAzaik0 - Meg Wagner (@megwagner) May 30, 2018

"I think that as a kid and certainly as a parent, there is nothing more terrifying than for a kid to go to school and not feel safe, so I'm sorry that you feel that way," she said. "This administration takes it seriously and the school safety commission that the president convened is meeting this week, again, an official meeting, to discuss the best ways forward and how we can do every single thing within our power to protect kids within our schools and to make them feel safe and to make their parents feel good about dropping them off."

Choucroun is in town covering the White House Sports and Fitness Day for Time for Kids magazine.

Contributing: David Jackson