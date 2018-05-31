Google blasted by top Republican for linking California Republican Party with Nazism

ORG XMIT: DCCO134 House Republican Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds up the Republican Pledge to America while addressing an election night gathering hosted by the National Republican Congressional Committee at the Grand Hyatt hotel i

SAN FRANCISCO - House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted Google for listing "Nazism" as an ideology of the California Republican Party, calling it the latest attempt by a major technology company to undercut conservative voices and viewpoints.

"Sadly, this is just the latest incident in a disturbing trend to slander conservatives. These damaging actions must be held to account. #StopTheBias," McCarthy, the leading contender to succeed Speaker Paul Ryan, tweeted.

He was reacting to a report from Vice News that "Nazism" was shown next to Google search results for the California Republican Party alongside such terms as "fiscal conservatism" and "market liberalism."

With California holding statewide primary elections Tuesday, voters hunting for information on "California Republicans' or "California Republican Party' would have found "Nazism' next to their search results until Thursday, when Google removed it following an inquiry from VICE News.

Google said its so-called "knowledge panels" are automatically scraped from sources such as Wikipedia.

"Sometimes people vandalize public information sources, like Wikipedia, which can impact the information that appears in search," the company said in a statement. "We have systems in place that catch vandalism before it impacts search results, but occasionally errors get through, and that's what happened here."

"Nazism" may have been a reference to Patrick Little, a Holocaust denier who praises Adolf Hitler and aims to "remove the Jews from power" who is running as a Republican for a U.S. Senate seat in California.

Little got more support than any other Republican candidate in an April 27 SurveyUSA poll. Little polled at 18%, compared with incumbent Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein's 39%. The next highest-performing GOP candidate came in at 8%.

Republican leaders in California have been trying to distance themselves from Little.

The Google blunder is the latest incident to spark outrage among conservatives who have accused tech companies of treating them unfairly.

Earlier this week McCarthy tweeted a speech in which he took on tech companies including Amazon, Facebook and Twitter.

"If we get criticized for our speech, or if they try to deny it, we should say it louder and more often,' McCarthy said.

More: YouTube tries to solve its conspiracy problem with Wikipedia. Some critics cry foul.

More: Is Facebook too liberal? It pledges to investigate charges it's biased against conservatives