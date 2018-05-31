Samantha Bee and Roseanne Barr: Two very different comedians facing one very angry Twitter

Samantha Bee and Roseanne Barr didn't have much in common before this week. Now, they've both set Twitter ablaze after making jokes called inappropriate at best. Bee called Ivanka Trump a c-word on her TBS show Full Frontal. Barr compared Valerie Jarrett, who is black and was born in Iran, to an ape. (ABC's Channing Dungey swiftly canceled the TV show Roseanne.) Bee publicly apologized Thursday. Barr had apologized, too, but has since fired up her followers for a fight. "I think I spent the last 24 hours watching the party of inclusion, diversity, understanding, and acceptance, lynch a Jew," she tweeted. (Of course, lynching has a long and horrifying history targeting African Americans.) Conservative backers of Barr are also targeting MSNBC over host Joy Reid after old blog posts were unearthed questioning whether 9/11 was the result of a U.S. government conspiracy.
I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.- Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018
President Trump supporter Dinesh D'Souza, come on down: You're the next candidate for a presidential pardon. D'Souza, a conservative commentator serving probation for illegal campaign contributions, received a pardon Thursday from Trump. The next to benefit by what some are calling president the president's pardoning spree could be lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, convicted for obstruction of justice in 2004, and ex-Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, convicted of corruption in 2011. Trump said both received unfair treatment. Both also appeared on spinoffs of Trump's TV show, The Apprentice. "She used to be my biggest fan in the world, before I became a politician," Trump said of Stewart.
President Trump slapped steep metal tariffs on American allies Thursday, igniting promises of payback from Europe that could affect U.S.-made motorcycles, orange juice and sweet, sweet Kentucky bourbon. The long-threatened metal tariffs - 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum aimed at Canada, Mexico and the European Union - inch the U.S. closer to a trade war, analysts said. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross called it a move to "reduce our trade deficit." The head of the European Commission called it something else: "protectionism, pure and simple."
In January 2014, sheriff's deputies in Florida's St. Lucie County responded to a noise complaint. A deputy knocked on the garage door. No one answered. He knocked on the front door, heard the music get louder and turned to see the garage door opening. Gregory Hill Jr., 30, stood facing out of the garage with his left hand on the door and his right hand down. The deputy drew his gun, and as the garage door started to go down, fired four times, killing Hill. On Thursday, a federal court jury found the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office 1% liable and Hill 99% liable, because he was intoxicated. The jury awarded $4 in damages - $1 to Hill's mother for funeral expenses and $1 to each of Hill's three children for loss of parental companionship, instruction, guidance, mental pain and suffering.
Just in time for beach season comes more unattainable and possibly harmful body goals for women. This time, it's the "Toblerone tunnel.' The name stems from the triangular-shaped gap near the top of a woman's thighs that some say resembles a piece of Toblerone. The reference first appeared in British publications and on social media, like Instagram. "We've seen it before with the thigh gap trend, which ... can encourage [girls] to use unhealthy methods," one body positivity advocate warned.
You're never too old to quit your day job. And to prove it – in Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Carlsbad with one of the top crossword puzzle writers in the world.
Just 10 miles away from downtown San Diego thousands of wild birds are nesting and raising their young. The migratory birds have flocked to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge and News 8 followed along with ornithologist Robert Patton and refuge manager Brian Collins for their bi-weekly egg nest count of Elegant Terns.
Just 10 miles away from downtown San Diego thousands of wild birds are nesting and raising their young. The migratory birds have flocked to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge and News 8 followed along with ornithologist Robert Patton and refuge manager Brian Collins for their bi-weekly egg nest count of Elegant Terns.
A threat of violence prompted school officials Thursday to close Torrey Pines High School for the day and led to the arrest of a former student suspected of committing the crime.
Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado confirmed that "Top Gun: Maverick" filming will take place on base Thursday.
Former St. Louis Rams coach Mike Martz is expected to be introduced Thursday as the coach of San Diego's team in the Alliance of American Football.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilman Scott Sherman and housing officials Thursday celebrated the grand opening of Mesa Verde Apartments, which provides 89 affordable units to low-income families in the city's Navajo neighborhood.
A psychiatrist accused of groping female patients during office visits pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony charge of sexual exploitation by a psychotherapist and eight misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.
City Councilman Chris Ward on Thursday introduced a proposal to ban products made with Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene, in San Diego, citing adverse effects on local waterways and the coastline. The proposal would restrict the sale and distribution of food service wares, fish and meat trays, egg cartons, coolers and beach toys made with expanded polystyrene, also called EPS.
City Councilman Chris Ward on Thursday introduced a proposal to ban products made with Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene, in San Diego, citing adverse effects on local waterways and the coastline. The proposal would restrict the sale and distribution of food service wares, fish and meat trays, egg cartons, coolers and beach toys made with expanded polystyrene, also called EPS.
Think you've got two left feet? Think again! The Cuban Dance Congress will be teaching Salsa lessons this weekend, complete with a dance party bus and flash mobs!
Jai Rodriguez, most recognizable from Bravo's hit show, the original "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," is a triple threat as an actor, singer and dancer. Jai is bringing his new cabaret show, "Loose Lips and Hollywood Secrets" to Martinis Above Fourth in Hillcrest Thursday night and stopped by Morning Extra with details.
Jai Rodriguez, most recognizable from Bravo's hit show, the original "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," is a triple threat as an actor, singer and dancer. Jai is bringing his new cabaret show, "Loose Lips and Hollywood Secrets" to Martinis Above Fourth in Hillcrest Thursday night and stopped by Morning Extra with details.