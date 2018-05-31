San Diego psychiatrist accused of groping female patients denies charges

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A psychiatrist accused of groping female patients during office visits pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony charge of sexual exploitation by a psychotherapist and eight misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

Leon Fajerman, 75, who operated a longtime practice out of offices in El Cajon, San Diego and Chula Vista, remains free on $200,000 bail. He faces seven years in custody if convicted.

Fajerman voluntarily surrendered his medical license this month, state records show.

According to documents filed with the Medical Board of California, seven female patients and the mother of a child he was treating have accused him of forcibly kissing and groping them.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged incidents occurred between the fall of 2016 and the summer of 2017.

Fajerman -- who has been a licensed physician in California since 1978 -- will be back in court July 26 for a readiness conference and Aug. 15 for a preliminary hearing.