At Facebook annual meeting, investor warns Mark Zuckerberg about 'corporate dictatorship'

You're never too old to quit your day job. And to prove it – in Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Carlsbad with one of the top crossword puzzle writers in the world.
Just 10 miles away from downtown San Diego thousands of wild birds are nesting and raising their young. The migratory birds have flocked to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge and News 8 followed along with ornithologist Robert Patton and refuge manager Brian Collins for their bi-weekly egg nest count of Elegant Terns.
A threat of violence prompted school officials Thursday to close Torrey Pines High School for the day and led to the arrest of a former student suspected of committing the crime.
Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado confirmed that "Top Gun: Maverick" filming will take place on base Thursday.
Former St. Louis Rams coach Mike Martz is expected to be introduced Thursday as the coach of San Diego's team in the Alliance of American Football.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilman Scott Sherman and housing officials Thursday celebrated the grand opening of Mesa Verde Apartments, which provides 89 affordable units to low-income families in the city's Navajo neighborhood.
A psychiatrist accused of groping female patients during office visits pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony charge of sexual exploitation by a psychotherapist and eight misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.
City Councilman Chris Ward on Thursday introduced a proposal to ban products made with Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene, in San Diego, citing adverse effects on local waterways and the coastline. The proposal would restrict the sale and distribution of food service wares, fish and meat trays, egg cartons, coolers and beach toys made with expanded polystyrene, also called EPS.
Think you've got two left feet? Think again! The Cuban Dance Congress will be teaching Salsa lessons this weekend, complete with a dance party bus and flash mobs!
Jai Rodriguez, most recognizable from Bravo's hit show, the original "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," is a triple threat as an actor, singer and dancer. Jai is bringing his new cabaret show, "Loose Lips and Hollywood Secrets" to Martinis Above Fourth in Hillcrest Thursday night and stopped by Morning Extra with details.
