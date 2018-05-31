Aaron Rodgers&#039; Brother Jordan &#039;Doesn&#039;t Get&#039; - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Aaron Rodgers' Brother Jordan 'Doesn't Get' Why Ex Olivia Munn Is Still Talking About Their Family

Updated: May 31, 2018 6:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.