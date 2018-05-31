Robert Mueller's Russia investigation costs near $17 million, Justice says

WASHINGTON - The cost of the ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election is now near $17 million, according to a new accounting filed Thursday by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller.
In the second financial report since his appointment just more than a year ago, Mueller listed direct expenditures of more than $4.5 million, including $2.7 million in salaries and benefits for his staff of prosecutors.
Another $5.4 million was reported as indirect costs for the work of Justice officials who have assisted the investigation but are not under Mueller's direct control.
The new accounting covered a period from Oct. 1, 2017, through March 31. A previous report from May through September 2017 listed direct and indirect costs of $6.7, bringing the total from the two reports to $16.6 million.
Mueller was appointed to lead the inquiry last May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the matter and then- FBI Director James Comey was dismissed by President Trump.
Since taking control, Mueller's inquiry has advanced on multiple fronts to include whether Trump sought to obstruct the investigation by firing Comey.
Nineteen people are known to be charged so far. They include 13 Russians, associated with three businesses including an Internet company tied to the Kremlin.
The case involving the Russian Internet company represents the most detailed account so far of the effort to undermine the 2016 presidential election, and the actions aimed at boosting the candidacy of then-candidate Trump.
At the same time, Mueller has managed to pierce Trump's inner circle. Of the 19 charged, four are former administration or former Trump campaign advisers.
Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been indicted in two separate federal districts--in Washington and neighboring Alexandria, Va.
More: Trump blasts '13 Angry Democrats,' Robert Mueller probe in Twitter rant
Related: Pence to Mueller: 'Wrap it up' (and we have nothing to do with Michael Cohen)
He faces a July trial in Virginia on charges of fraudulently funneling millions of dollars in income from his work in Ukraine into foreign bank accounts, which he then concealed from the Internal Revenue Service. Manafort has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
A separate September trial has been set in Washington where Manafort is charged with money laundering and fraud related to his work for a pro-Russia political faction in the Ukraine. Manafort has pleaded not guilty to those charges too.
Manafort was originally charged along with campaign deputy Rick Gates, who pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy and lying to the FBI. As part of his plea, Gates has promised to cooperate with the ongoing inquiry.
Gates was the fifth person to plead guilty to a federal crime in Mueller's wide-ranging probe.
Chief among those was former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, who in December pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his pre-inaugural contacts with Russia ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
Flynn, one of Trump's most vocal campaign surrogates, also agreed to cooperate withe Mueller's investigators.
You're never too old to quit your day job. And to prove it – in Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Carlsbad with one of the top crossword puzzle writers in the world.
Just 10 miles away from downtown San Diego thousands of wild birds are nesting and raising their young. The migratory birds have flocked to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge and News 8 followed along with ornithologist Robert Patton and refuge manager Brian Collins for their bi-weekly egg nest count of Elegant Terns.
Just 10 miles away from downtown San Diego thousands of wild birds are nesting and raising their young. The migratory birds have flocked to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge and News 8 followed along with ornithologist Robert Patton and refuge manager Brian Collins for their bi-weekly egg nest count of Elegant Terns.
A threat of violence prompted school officials Thursday to close Torrey Pines High School for the day and led to the arrest of a former student suspected of committing the crime.
Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado confirmed that "Top Gun: Maverick" filming will take place on base Thursday.
Former St. Louis Rams coach Mike Martz is expected to be introduced Thursday as the coach of San Diego's team in the Alliance of American Football.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilman Scott Sherman and housing officials Thursday celebrated the grand opening of Mesa Verde Apartments, which provides 89 affordable units to low-income families in the city's Navajo neighborhood.
A psychiatrist accused of groping female patients during office visits pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony charge of sexual exploitation by a psychotherapist and eight misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.
City Councilman Chris Ward on Thursday introduced a proposal to ban products made with Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene, in San Diego, citing adverse effects on local waterways and the coastline. The proposal would restrict the sale and distribution of food service wares, fish and meat trays, egg cartons, coolers and beach toys made with expanded polystyrene, also called EPS.
City Councilman Chris Ward on Thursday introduced a proposal to ban products made with Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene, in San Diego, citing adverse effects on local waterways and the coastline. The proposal would restrict the sale and distribution of food service wares, fish and meat trays, egg cartons, coolers and beach toys made with expanded polystyrene, also called EPS.
Think you've got two left feet? Think again! The Cuban Dance Congress will be teaching Salsa lessons this weekend, complete with a dance party bus and flash mobs!