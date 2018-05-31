Los Angeles launches a doughnut trail with June specials - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Los Angeles launches a doughnut trail with June specials

Blinkie’s offers an array of doughnuts featuring Mexican flavors. “This is our community,” says Ngo. “You have to be responsive to your community.” Mexican-themed doughnuts include Mango Tajin, Tamarindo, Horchata and the signature creation for the dineL. Blinkie’s offers an array of doughnuts featuring Mexican flavors. “This is our community,” says Ngo. “You have to be responsive to your community.” Mexican-themed doughnuts include Mango Tajin, Tamarindo, Horchata and the signature creation for the dineL.
By Mark Rogers, USA TODAY

"If I had all the money in the world, I'd still make movies. But I'd want them to pay me in donuts.'

- Bruce Campbell

Los Angeles' food authority dineL.A. is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with the inauguration of a new food trail, or in this case, a food trek - the dineL.A. Donut Trek.

"Doughnuts are very L.A.,' says Stacey Sun, dineL.A.'s director. "The people of L.A. have a reputation for being very health conscious but we also love our carbs. In L.A. almost every corner has a doughnut shop.'

The trek is a selection of 10 of the best doughnut shops in Los Angeles located in a variety of neighborhoods. During the month of June, each shop has created a signature doughnut specifically for the trek, from a $45 doughnut wrapped in edible 24-karat gold leaf, to an avocado doughnut.

"As far as upcoming trends in the L.A. doughnut scene, I see even more playing with international flavors, such as we already see with Mexican flavors and green tea (matchata),' says dineL.A. director Stacey Sun. "Korean cuisine and Israeli/Middle Eastern food are so popular in L.A., and I can see those flavors being incorporated into doughnuts.'

One thing becomes abundantly clear if someone visits 10 doughnut shops in a day or two - the people running things and working are some of the friendliest people in the world. Maybe it's because the customers are for the most part smiling as they make a purchase. Buying a doughnut is an indulgence of sorts - a brief reprieve from following a strict diet. This pleasure is reflected on both sides of the counter.

Sun has advice for those diving into the dineL.A. Donut Trek. "I wouldn't try to do all 10 shops over a weekend or even a week,' she says. "I'd also plan the trip via neighborhood. For example, do Randy's, Ralph's and D&K together grouped out by LAX, or combine shopping at the Grove in West Hollywood with a visit to Bob's Coffee & Doughnuts in L.A. Original Farmer's Market. Of course, there will be those hardcore donut enthusiasts who will want to do a marathon and visit all 10 shops in one day. Participants have the whole month of June to take part in this family-friendly activity.'

Browse the photo gallery above for a sneak peek inside each stop and a preview of the doughnut specials, plus flavors available anytime you visit.

