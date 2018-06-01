Trump's net worth declined for the second year in a row, Bloomberg reports

President Trump's net worth fell $100 million this year as revenue from Trump Tower and his golf courses slipped, according to an analysis by Bloomberg.
But don't feel too bad. The president is far from a pauper: The new estimate compiled by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index puts Trump's worth at $2.8 billion.
It is the lowest for Trump since Bloomberg began tracking his wealth in 2015, the report said. The value of Trump's holdings was estimated by looking at data from lenders, property records, annual reports and the financial disclosure the president released on May 16.
According to Bloomberg, the biggest blow to Trump assets came from two neighboring Manhattan buildings: Trump Tower and 6 E. 57th St. The Trump Organization's golf course declined in value by $70 million.
But the losses were largely balanced out by increased revenue from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, which pulled in $40 million in its first year. Office towers in New York and San Francisco that Trump owns in partnership with Vornado Realty Trust also grew in value.
Trump Organization spokeswoman Amanda Miller disagreed with Bloomberg's valuation. "The location of a property affects the rents it can achieve," Miller told the publication in an email.
Miller said Bloomberg’s methodology reduces "the value of our prime New York real estate assets."
At $2.8 billion, Trump doesn't make Bloomberg's list of the world's 500 richest people. But in the past, Trump has insisted he is worth more than estimates published by Bloomberg and Forbes.
When Trump announced he was running for president in 2015 he claimed he was worth $8.7 billion, Bloomberg reported. When Bloomberg put the figure at $2.9 billion, Trump dismissed it as a "stupid report" and went on to claim he was worth more than $10 billion.
Thousands of people nationwide on Friday are expected to come together to oppose a Trump administration policy, they say is tearing families apart.
You're never too old to quit your day job. And to prove it – in Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Carlsbad with one of the top crossword puzzle writers in the world.
Just 10 miles away from downtown San Diego thousands of wild birds are nesting and raising their young. The migratory birds have flocked to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge and News 8 followed along with ornithologist Robert Patton and refuge manager Brian Collins for their bi-weekly egg nest count of Elegant Terns.
Just 10 miles away from downtown San Diego thousands of wild birds are nesting and raising their young. The migratory birds have flocked to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge and News 8 followed along with ornithologist Robert Patton and refuge manager Brian Collins for their bi-weekly egg nest count of Elegant Terns.
A threat of violence prompted school officials Thursday to close Torrey Pines High School for the day and led to the arrest of a former student suspected of committing the crime.
Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado confirmed that "Top Gun: Maverick" filming will take place on base Thursday.
Former St. Louis Rams coach Mike Martz is expected to be introduced Thursday as the coach of San Diego's team in the Alliance of American Football.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilman Scott Sherman and housing officials Thursday celebrated the grand opening of Mesa Verde Apartments, which provides 89 affordable units to low-income families in the city's Navajo neighborhood.
A psychiatrist accused of groping female patients during office visits pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony charge of sexual exploitation by a psychotherapist and eight misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.